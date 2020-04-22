Doctor explains newly-discovered symptom of coronavirus: ‘COVID toes'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic doctor spoke with 19 News about “COVID toes," the informal name of a newly-discovered symptom in coronavirus patients.
Dr. Humberto Choi said it’s becoming more common to see discoloration in extremities, including the toes and fingers, especially in individuals who are showing severe symptoms.
According to Dr. Choi, the symptom is caused by a disorder in the body’s regulation system.
“This disorder seems to cause people to have a higher tendency of having blood clots,” Dr. Choi said. “These clots are not necessarily large blood clots, but they can be very small and plug very small vessels that can be present in the toes and fingers.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.