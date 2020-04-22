Family craft time! How to make a “Bogus Burger”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
This "bogus burger" is a fun kid's craft that has a lot of fun pieces to make and play with. Here's how to make a paper hamburger with all the toppings.
Order up! Here’s a family craft that is fun because of all the layers that you can create. This “Bogus Burger” is made out of paper and tape, and almost looks as good as the real thing.
You can create the bun out of cardboard, a paper bag, and tape. Making the toppings can be up to you! Use colored paper, felt, tissue, or just use white paper and color the pieces and parts with markers or paint. Watch our how-to video to see how any kid can make a grade-A burger.
