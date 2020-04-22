Giant Eagle adds and reserves curbside pickup slots for healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle announced today it has added curbside pickup slots to its stores at Legacy Village and Southland Giant Eagle, reserving these slots for frontline health care workers in the area.
Health care workers in participating locations will be able to place their grocery orders online for pickup using a link provided by their employer.
“We are extremely aware of and grateful for the sacrifices health care workers make every day in order to provide much needed care for our communities,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle Spokesperson.
The reserved slots will be open to front line health care workers from 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. pickup hours, daily.
In the same press release Giant Eagle announced that there is continued focus on hiring throughout the region including many positions available within the company’s curbside departments.
Interested applicants can visit jobs.gianteagle.com/.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.