610 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 14,117 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 610 Ohioans died from the coronavirus with at least 14,117 cases reported statewide; an increase in 53 new deaths over a 24-hour period.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Wednesday to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marion County is now the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,121 total.
The majority of those cases in Marion County are in inmates and correctional facility staff members in state jail institution.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 508 cases and 26 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 2,882 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, 880 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
