DeWine also condemned the actions of an anti-Semitic protestor

Gov. DeWine defends Dr. Amy Acton in wake of ‘Hitler’s Germany’ comments made by wife of Ohio senator
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton speak at a recent press conference at MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland. (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike | April 22, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 10:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t mince words Wednesday night, while responding to incendiary comments made by Sara Brenner and her husband—state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell), who compared recent statements made by Dr. Amy Acton to Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Acton, the director of Ohio’s department of health, on Tuesday was discussing a theoretical scenario where those who are immune to COVID-19 could restart their day-to-day lives.

Sara Brenner took Acton’s statement, posted it to Facebook and added her charged rhetoric:

The following was posted by Sara Marie Brenner to Facebook on Tuesday, but it was later deleted due to the controversy that ensued. (Source: Brenner Watch Twitter page)

Acton clarified her comments, saying: “I was referring to it in the context of business...and ways business could reopen and we could support the economy. The dream about it is for all of us...you could go about your life, and you wouldn’t worry about passing it along to someone else or getting it yourself.”

Sara Brenner then deleted the Facebook post above and offered the following on Wednesday afternoon:

Due to a disgusting twisting of what I said yesterday regarding Dr. Acton's "carry a certificate" comment, I have...

Posted by Sara Marie Brenner on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

DeWine then offered his response, where he defended Acton:

While speaking to The Columbus Dispatch, Andrew Brenner said he and his wife’s comments “were smeared into an insensitive political attack on the director."

He then blamed Democrats for the controversy.

State Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) weighed in on the debate, and communicated his disapproval of the Brenner’s rhetoric.

“I, along with the Republican caucus, strongly disapprove of these comments and believe that any such comparisons or analogies are not only absurd but also harmful. This is a time for cooperation, not inflammatory and overblown rhetoric.”

DeWine also took the opportunity Wednesday night to condemn an anti-Semitic sign that was held by a protestor outside the state house:

