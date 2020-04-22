Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have struck it rich in the NFL draft. They've also stubbed their toe. The high point in Cleveland's draft history came in 1957, when the Browns used the No. 6 overall pick to select running back Jim Brown. He became arguably the greatest player in league history. A formidable combination of power and speed, Brown won the rushing title in eight of his nine seasons. He retired at the peak of his career to act in Hollywood. Cleveland's worst pick was the selection of quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2014. Johnny Football started just eight games in two years.
UNDATED (AP) — Boomer and Ickey teamed up to help the Bengals reach a Super Bowl with Hall of Fame blocker Anthony Munoz leading the way. David Klingler and Akili Smith turned into first-round busts when Cincinnati couldn't figure out how to integrate their dual-threat skills into a pocket-passer scheme. The Bengals had a track record of shrewd choices in the 1980s, when they reached their only two NFL title games. They've had a lot of swings and misses more recently, especially at the quarterback spot. They're expected to take another quarterback with the first overall pick this year.
UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.