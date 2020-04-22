It’s a special reading of ‘Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish’ on Story Time with Jamie Sullivan

By Jamie Sullivan | April 22, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday’s Story Time with Jamie Sullivan, we’re reading “Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish” by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld.

Story Time and 19 First Alert Weather School

Join us each weekday morning at 10 a.m. from the reading corner for a new book.

Some books will be provided by the Cleveland Public Library.

Make sure to read along if you have the book at home.

I’m always open to book suggestions. Please send them to: jsullivan@woio.com.

After reading each day, be sure to watch the 19 First Alert Weather School at 10:30 a.m.

