$98K grant being split between 25 locally owned Avon Lake restaurants, bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Avon Lake is using a $98,000 grant to help restaurants and bars in Avon Lake get back on their feet.
Economic development director for Avon Lake Ted Esborn said 25 restaurant and bars in Avon Lake are receiving help to overcome difficulties that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this grant will help restaurants in the next couple of months have better footing as they have to make the tough decision about how they are going to operate,” said Esborn.
He said even after this help, restaurants have more work to do.
“They are going to have to convince customers that they are taking the steps they need to reopen so I’ve been really impressed with our restaurants and bars,” said Esborn.
One of the restaurants receiving the grant is Parker’s Grille and Tavern.
Owner James Mobray explained how he’s using the money.
“It’s going to be used for labor, rent, gas, electric, all the costs associated with the restaurant,” he said.
The grant is only for locally owned restaurants and bars in Avon Lake.
