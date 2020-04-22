Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Judge: Legitimate cause to limit Ohio businesses amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge gave Ohio officials an early victory in a lawsuit challenging the shuttering of nonessential employers in response to the pandemic. He rejected a Columbus bridal shop’s bid for a temporary restraining order allowing it to reopen. U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley said in his decision that state officials have legitimate reasons for restricting businesses. In other developments, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has officially canceled spring sports as schools remain closed. And former Republican fundraiser Tom Noe, who was convicted in a state investment scandal, has been released early from a prison that has become a hot spot for coronavirus cases.
COLLEGE CLOSING
Financial pressure from virus shutters university in Ohio
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Urbana University is the first Ohio college to fold as a result of financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. Franklin University says in a statement that the decision to close the small, liberal arts campus near Columbus will impact 350 students and more than 100 full-time faculty. Urbana was acquired by Franklin University, a private nonprofit college, in 2014 and has operated under the school as a branch campus. Close to 75% of the university’s students do not attend classes on campus and will therefore continue taking online classes at Franklin. The remaining students will have the option to finish their programs online through Franklin University or transfer to other institutions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
Virus outbreak in Ohio prisons highlights risk at US lockups
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A massive coronavirus outbreak that has sickened nearly 4,000 inmates in Ohio highlights the dangers lurking in U.S. correctional facilities during the pandemic and what system-wide testing reveals about the scope of infections behind prison walls. The state ordered testing as infections began to streak through guards, and the spike sent Ohio's broader tally of cases to nearly 14,000. Prisons have been a major concern since the virus first hit the country, which incarcerates more people, about 1.5 million, than any other nation. With inmates housed in small cells and eating and exercising in large groups, conditions are ripe it to spread.
AP-US-CHIPOTLE-TAINTED-FOOD-FINE
Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from illness outbreaks at some Chipotle restaurants in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety. The company says it will continue improving food safety practices as it puts the outbreaks in the past.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police shoot, wound man they say pointed gun at officers
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who had repeatedly fired a gun inside and outside of his home was shot and wounded by police when authorities say he pointed the weapon at officers. Dayton police went to the city home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and encountered the man, who was still holding the gun and soon pointed it at the officers. He was then shot after he ignored multiple orders to drop the gun. The man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the confrontation.
AP-US-EARTH-DAY-MISSED-OPPORTUNITIES
As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges
BOSTON (AP) — Monumental challenges remain 50 years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals. Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before. Environmental groups have long struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change _ and to persuade the public to take it seriously. And now environmentalists fear rollbacks under President Donald Trump threaten some steps previously taken.
EGG FARM FIRE
Official: Firm 'devastated' by fire at large Ohio egg farm
CROTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire at a large egg farm in Ohio destroyed one large building and also killed hens in other buildings. The blaze was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the Trillium Farms facility in Croton. Chief Mike Richardson of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department told the Newark Advocate that the flames destroyed one building that was about 300 feet long and damaged another. He said all chickens were lost in one building and some chickens were lost in two other buildings due to exposure. Company spokeswoman Hinda Mitchell called it “a terrible situation” and said the company was “devastated."
FATAL TRUCK-SUV CRASH
Tractor-trailer hits SUV on Ohio freeway, killing 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer struck a compact sport utility on an interstate in Ohio, killing two people. Columbus police say the rig was heading east on Interstate 270 over Worthington-Galena Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the SUV either slowed “to a very close speed” or “came to a complete stop” and was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer. Police say 62-year-old Albert Abaka-Sampson of Westerville and his 60-year-old wife, Helen, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t report any injuries to the 70-year-old truck driver. The freeway was reopened shortly after noon Tuesday.
MAN IN WHEELCHAIR-FATAL ACCIDENT
Authorities: Hit-and-run driver kills man in wheelchair
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man in a wheelchair who was trying to cross a roadway was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Authorities say an SUV was traveling southbound on the Harrisburg Pike in Franklin Township when it hit the man late Monday night, just south of Big Tree Drive. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV driver did not stop and continued traveling southbound as a witness called 911. The man was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
TEEN SHOT-FATHER CHARGED
Police: Dad shoots, wounds 15-year daughter during dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded his 15-year-old daughter during a dispute inside their Dayton home. Fifty-five-year-old Steven Brandy faces a felonious assault charge stemming from Sunday night’s shooting. Police say the teen initially called 911 and said her father had physically assaulted her. She also said he had a knife and razor, but said she didn't need medical attention. Another 911 call from the home was made moments later, when a man who police said was Brandy reported that he had just shot his daughter. The teen then called 911 herself to report the shooting. The girl is being treated at a hospital.