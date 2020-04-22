Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds and rain return this afternoon, more rain on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an absolutely beautiful morning across northeast Ohio.
Unfortunately, clouds will increase through the afternoon.
Rain will move in by mid to late afternoon.
Now is the time to get outside and enjoy the day before things turn wet.
On Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck demonstrates air mass during an incredible “eggsperiment.”
After rain moves in by mid to late afternoon, expect showers to continue through the evening.
It may not rain constantly, but the overall theme of the evening will be wet.
A few snowflakes may mix in, as well, especially in the Primary Snow Belt.
Rain will come to an end overnight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning, making for a warmer start to the day Thursday.
More rain is in the forecast for Thursday.
We’ll begin the day on a dry note, but showers will move in by midday and into the afternoon.
After being hunkered down at home for so long, you may be searching for an opportunity to get outside and get some fresh air.
Here are your most recent best times to get outside.
Rain will move out for Friday.
This will be one of the nicer days on the 7 Day Forecast.
I hate to say it, but more rain will move in this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.