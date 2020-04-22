Northeast Ohio Weather: Increasing clouds with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another day with temperatures well below normal. It will not be nearly as windy however. You have sunshine this morning. Clouds will increase by afternoon as a warm front approaches the area from the west. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to only rise into the lower to middle 40s again. Moisture increases tonight. I have rain developing after 8:00 p.m. for the majority of the area. The rain will not be too heavy. Temperatures fall to around 40 degrees