Ohioans who feel unsafe at work post-coronavirus restrictions should contact local health departments, Lt. Gov. Husted says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said it will be up to health departments on the local level to investigate whether workplaces are complying with guidance from the state after coronavirus-related restrictions start to clear on May 1.
Without going into specifics, Lt. Gov. Husted and Gov. Mike DeWine said the guidance ordered when the stay-at-home order begins to gradually lift will be more strict than the initial directives.
The orders will also apply to all companies, including those essential companies that remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would encourage my own family members to go to work under the conditions that we’re going to outline,” Lt. Gov. Husted said.
Lt. Gov. Husted said local health departments will be responsible for investigating reports from employees who may feel unsafe in the workplace once employers can intermittently open.
“We want economic activity to happen, but we want workers to feel safe, we want customers to feel safe,” Lt. Gov. Husted added.
