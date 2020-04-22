Over 300 Cuyahoga County Library workers to be laid off, furloughed due to budget deficit during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of a cost-reduction strategy, the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Board of Trustees announced plans to layoff and furlough more than 300 staff members.
The library system’s employees who will not be impacted by the layoffs and furloughs will be required to work a reduced schedule, but will also be eligible to receive unemployment benefits through the SharedWork Ohio program.
The plan to save an estimated $5 million also includes measures such as:
- Canceling or delaying planned maintenance projects
- Reduce the systems materials budget
- Decrease general and daily building expenditures, such as cleaning and trash removal services
“Like everyone else, Cuyahoga County Public Library is experiencing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must make incredibly difficult decisions to reduce our operating costs, but these steps are essential to the long-term sustainability of our Library system,” said Tracy Strobel, CCPL executive director. “When we emerge from this phase of the pandemic response the Library needs to be here for the community to help job seekers, students seeking Internet access and residents who need accurate, reliable information.”
Trustees approved the plan, which will be laid out in phases, during an April 21 meeting.
All Cuyahoga County Public Library branches have been closed since March 14, but the system is still offering services online, including ebooks, streaming movies, and learning tools.
