Restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented wife from seeing husband at Cleveland Clinic, so she showed him love from outside

Restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented wife from seeing husband at Cleveland Clinic, so she showed him love from outside
Woman shows sign of love for husband at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital (Source: Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | April 22, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitor restrictions during the coronavirus crisis at a Cleveland Clinic hospital prevented a woman from seeing her husband, but that didn’t stop her from showing her love for him.

The Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, in Tuscarawas County, shared a photo of the Elsie Demeo wearing a protective face mask displaying a sign that read, “I love you.”

According to the hospital system, the Demeo had to stand outside in the parking lot because of the restrictions and display the sign for her husband, a patient at the Cleveland Clinic facility.

“You inspire us Ronald and Elsie, and we all are eager to return to a sense of normal as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic together as a community,” the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital shared on Facebook.

Even with visitor restrictions in place at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Elsie Demeo demonstrated the power of love...

Posted by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.