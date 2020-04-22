Shaker Heights High School holding virtual commencement ceremony for Class of 2020 due to coronavirus crisis

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools confirmed administration is moving ahead with plans to hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on June 3 in response to the coronavirus crisis.
School officials shared the following statement with the district:
"Our decision to pursue this option was made with the health and safety of our graduates, staff and commencement guests as our top priority and follows Governor DeWine’s announcement earlier this week that schools are closed for the remainder of the school year. In addition, the District is adhering to Governor DeWine’s recommendation that districts plan alternatives to end-of-school year celebrations and commencements, since large gatherings of people still present a “dangerous situation” and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
We understand that this news is disappointing for our seniors and family members who hoped to celebrate this important and special event in person. While a virtual commencement is not what any of us planned for, at this time we believe it is the best way to ensure that our graduates have a ceremony to honor their accomplishments."
SHS said the district is developing virtual commencement plans with their long-time graduation live-stream partner, Classic Teleproductions, to produce a ceremony “that will be both meaningful and memorable for our students and families.”
The district also said students should still receive their caps and gowns by mail for a virtual ceremony, and they invite students to submit a short video wearing their caps and gowns that will be shown when their names are announced.
SHS said it will celebrate seniors in other public ways, including a yard sign campaign so that families with graduates and community members alike can show their support for graduates.
