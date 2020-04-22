Social Security recipients must register dependent children by noon to receive additional funds on stimulus check

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The deadline is quickly approaching for Social Security recipients to register the number of their dependent children with the IRS so they can receive the additional $500 per dependent on top of the $1200 stimulus check.
The IRS said those who do not list their dependents by the noon on Wednesday will still automatically receive $1200, but will not be able to receive the additional $500 per dependent until next year with a return filing for tax year 2020.
The IRS issued the alert on Monday, which gave recipients less than a 48 window to file.
According to the IRS, those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor of disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years should be receiving their $1200 automatic payment soon.
These groups do not need to take action to receive that automatic payment, according to the IRS.
However, those in these groups who have a qualifying child and did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return will need to register by clicking here.
“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”
