Special Terminal Tower light show planned in Cleveland Wednesday night (watch only on WUAB)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special Terminal Tower light show is planned April 22 and the only way to watch is on WUAB channel 43.
The news will start promptly at 10 p.m. and the light show will be seen during the newscast at 10:15 p.m.
The light show was put together by K & D Group, which owns the building, and Vincent Lighting Systems.
The show will be synched to the song “Better Days” by OneRepublic.
“The K & D Group is doing this in an effort to send the song’s message of hope for the better days to come matched up with an aesthetically pleasing light display to help bring a little joy into every Clevelander’s lives who are able to see it,” the property management company said.
