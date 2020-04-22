The state will soon re-open for business, but what does that mean for the state of the economy?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In about 10 days Gov. Mike DeWine will order what is expected to be a methodical re-opening of business in the state of Ohio.
The questions remaining include: how long will that roll out last and how long will it take for the economy to recover?
The first reality of any economic disruption, according to Baldwin Wallace Economics Professor Dr. Kay Strong, is that only the best run businesses will survive the disruption.
“What they do is effectively flush the system of firms or industries that tend to be relatively less efficient,” Dr. Strong said.
So the sad reality is that even when businesses are allowed to re-open some never will, and that will lead to extended unemployment for many Americans.
The other fact, Dr. Strong points out, is that some businesses that have remained open have learned to streamline operations and just may not rehire every employee they had to let go.
“It’s the time period for businesses, no matter if they are large industries or small shops to consider alternatives to the way that they’ve been doing it,” said Dr. Strong.
Dr. Strong’s belief is that the economy is going to stumble into a recession as businesses and consumers look for their financial footing.
But eventually as jobs are eliminated, streamlined or all together replaced with advancing technology it’s Dr. Strong’s contention that new jobs will be created to meet changing demand.
“There will be a different set of jobs and those new sets of jobs are going to require re-tooling of the workers we have so they can be plugged back into the economy,” she said.
Consumer spending equals 70 percent of all the spending in the economy, Dr Strong says, so until the unemployment questions can be answered with a growing demand for workers the economy will struggle.
“When consumers don’t feel good about their future they tend to withhold funds from the market,” she said. “That is we don’t go out and do the things that would allow us to recycle those funds back through the economy.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.