Strongsville Heinen’s temporarily closes (again) after worker tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville Heinen’s will temporarily close because of a confirmed coronavirus case; it’s the location’s second closure within the last five days due to the disease.
The latest closure was triggered on Wednesday, after Heinen’s was informed that a staff member was infected with COVID-19.
The employee’s last shift was on April 19.
The store will be cleaned overnight, and will reopen on Thursday.
“As we continue to face the challenges impacting us all as a result of COVID-19, we pledge to be sensible, respectful and honest with our customers and the communities we serve...We are keeping our affected associates in our thoughts and will proceed with our enhanced efforts to follow CDC recommended safety and sanitation guidelines," a message read on the grocery store’s website.
