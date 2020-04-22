Summer 2020 event and festival cancellations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of the pandemic, summer event cancellations and postponements are becoming increasingly common.
This list will be updated as information becomes available.
Akron:
- In Akron all Lock 3 concerts and festivals have been postponed to 2021.
- The Akron Civic Theater has cancelled most events through the summer of 2020. To check on a particular event during the summer or fall click here.
- E.J. Thomas Hall events were cancelled until April 20, a notice on their website reads, “All previously scheduled events at E.J. Thomas Hall now until at least April 20 are canceled. We will let patrons know if and when they will be rescheduled.”
Bay Village:
- BAYarts has closed until further notice. In line with the orders of Gov. DeWine, the CDC and the board of health BAYarts in Bay Village is closed until further notice.
Canton:
- Pro Football HOF Craft Beer Fest continued to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Cleveland:
- The 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic
- The Cleveland International Film Festival cancelled the 44th annual event from March 25 to April 5 due to coronavirus concerns.
- Cleveland State University has canceled or postponed multiple events scheduled for the Wolstein Center per “Governor DeWine’s Mass Gathering Order” as they monitor the impact of the coronavirus.
Port Clinton:
- The organizers said the 2020 Walleye Festival will be back in 2021, but the 2020 Port Clinton Walleye Festival has been cancelled.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.