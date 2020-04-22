Summit County collecting cards to cheer up isolated seniors during coronavirus crisis

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Probate Court is asking residents to pick up some paper and a pen (or pencil, crayon, or marker) and make a homemade card to cheer up isolated seniors in nursing homes and assisted living centers during the coronavirus crisis.
Community Outreach Specialist Lisa Mansfield said Probate Court works with many seniors in extended care facilities, and wants them to know that they are not forgotten.
“Anyone can help them by turning crayons and paper into a lifeline of joy in the form of cards. Creativity and large print are encouraged, but participants need not worry about their level of artistic ability as any special card can brighten a senior’s day,” Mansfield said.
The Summit County Probate Court will collect and then deliver the heartfelt wishes to seniors in nursing homes and assisted living centers across the county on June 1.
Mailed cards should be free of loose items like excessive glitter and confetti, and sent to:
Summit County Probate Court
Judge Stormer’s Cards for Seniors
c/o Community Outreach
209 S High St
Akron, OH 44308
Those who cannot mail cards can also make virtual cards or take a photo of a homemade card, and email it to communityoutreach@summitohioprobate.com.
“It is a difficult time for all of us, but especially terrible for those who may be confined to just one room.” said Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer. “With so many of us restless at home, please take a few minutes to make something fun and cheer up someone who is lonely.”
