2020 Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland canceled due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers for the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland canceled the event Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was scheduled for June 25-27 at Playhouse Square.
Organizers are trying to present a virtual concert featuring local musicians, but no details have been finalized.
“You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience," said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest.
Refunds will be offered for those who purchased advance festival passes.
Individual tickets had yet to go on sale for the nine indoor shows featured in the 2020 lineup.
