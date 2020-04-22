University Hospitals closing ERs across Northeast Ohio due to sharp decline in patient visits

“Following a thorough assessment, UH is temporarily suspending operations for freestanding emergency departments in Avon, Amherst, Broadview Heights, Kent and Twinsburg, effective 7 a.m. Sunday, April 26. Other UH ambulatory services at these UH health center locations will continue to be open and available to patients. Emergency departments remain open at all UH hospitals. UH urgent care facilities in Broadview Heights, Kent and Twinsburg will continue to serve health care needs in these communities, and on Monday, April 27 UH will open urgent cares in Amherst and Avon. Urgent cares offer patients a lower-cost access point for many services than emergency departments, and these facilities can transition patients to UH hospitals when more acute care is needed,” according to a UH spokesperson.