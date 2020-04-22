University Hospitals to reduce pay, hours for 4,100 workers not involved with coronavirus care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The University Hospitals system announced plans to temporarily reduce the hours and pay for employees not directly involved in care for COVID-19 patients.
The cost-saving decision for the hospital system is being made as health systems across Ohio have seen revenue declines due to the executive order from Gov. Mike DeWine postponing all non-essential surgeries and procedures.
Approximately 4,100 University Hospitals salaried and hourly caregivers will be impacted by the 20% cut in pay and schedule.
“Our most valuable resource is our people. Our approach is to do what we can to assure that UH caregivers do not go without a paycheck and that we preserve the talents and character that define our organization,” said UH Chief Executive Office Thomas F. Zenty III. “We take these actions reluctantly and with deep appreciation for everything our caregivers continue to do to support the health and wellbeing of our communities.”
While employee benefits will be maintained for fulltime workers, contributions to 403(b) and 401(k) plans matched by University Hospitals will be suspended temporarily.
The hospital system’s executives, directors, nonclinical managers, department chairs, and division chiefs will also work with reduced pay, but will maintain their regular schedules.
The pay reduction will last for an initial period of 10 weeks.
University Hospitals said health care facilities across the state are losing an estimated $42 million per day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.