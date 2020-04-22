‘We are quite devastated that the numbers are as low as they are’: 2020 US Census submissions well below average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everything is a bit different these days, but the wheels of government still have to turn.
That means officials are still trying to collect census data, but it’s not going so well.
Less than 55 percent of Ohioans have completed their 2020 Census forms so far.
“We are quite devastated that the numbers are as low as they are," Reverend Courtney Clayton Jenkins, the Senior Pastor at South Euclid of the United Church of Christ, said.
Reverend Jenkins says the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on collecting the 2020 Census data. As of today, look at these dismal numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau: Cuyahoga County - 52.2%; Cleveland - 39.0%; East Cleveland - 26.2%; Bedford - 52.6%; Euclid - 48.5%; Parma - 60.2%; Shaker Hts. - 57.3%.
“What we must be concerned about is the economy on the other side of this. One of the ways to do that is by filling out our census. It determines where the resources go," she added.
A census is required every decade by the U.S. Constitution. Census takers will at some point come to your house if you don’t complete the form.
