Weekend construction for Cleveland’s Red Line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attention Red Line riders, expect some delays this weekend as construction crews go to work.
On Saturday, April 25 from the start of service until noon the Red Line rail service between Tower City and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will be replaced with 66R buses due to construction.
The 66R buses will not stop at W. 65 and W. 25, there are 66R stops at W. 65-Detroit and W. 25 stations.
The RTA is encouraging riders to look for special 66R orange bus stop signs.
The regular Red Line service will resume around 12 p.m. for much of the line.
However, 66R buses will continue to serve Brookpark and airport stations at a 30 minute frequency for Saturday and all day Sunday, April 26.
Full Red Line service will resume with the start of service Monday, April 27.
