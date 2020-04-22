Willoughby Hills man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 women and setting them on fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby Hills man has pleaded guilty to violently assaulting the mother of his three children and her sister.
Allen Crawford attacked the two women inside their apartment on Chardon Road on July 21, 2019.
He bound them with duct tape, stabbed them multiple times, doused them with lighter fluid and set them on fire.
The sister managed to get free and call 911.
Both women were treated at local hospitals.
Police said Crawford fled from the apartment with the couple’s children and dropped them off unharmed at his parent’s home later that day.
Crawford will be sentenced on May 22.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.