With volunteers in short supply, nurse steps up to help Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers are the reason why food banks across Northeast Ohio are able to keep thousands of people from going hungry.
Tiarra braddock spoke to one of those volunteers Wednesday, who has dedicated her time to helping feed others during this crisis.
“I wanted to come down and help out, there’s so many people that need help and I’m able to do it," said Lisa Kroeger, who works full-time on the front line as a nurse.
Now she helps give out food to hundreds of families at the May Dugan Center.
“It’s close to my home. I live here in this neighborhood, so I wanted to come down and help out,” Kroeger added.
The local nurse is volunteering at a time when the number of volunteers at food banks are at an all-time low.
She says it’s the smiles on people’s faces after they receive a box of food that keeps her coming back to help out.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.