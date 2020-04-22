82-year-old Cleveland priest dies from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An 82-year-old Catholic priest has died from coronavirus.
Father Arcangelo Manzi went to the hospital on April 5 and was diagnosed on April 6 with COVID-19.
He was assigned to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in the 6900 block of Detroit Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side.
Manzi is the first priest from the Diocese of Cleveland to die from COVID-19.
Manzi, who immigrated here from Italy as a teenager, recently celebrated 50 years in the priesthood.
His fellow priests at Our Lady of Mount Carmel had been under quarantine from the Cleveland Department of Public Health, but that order was lifted on April 20.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.