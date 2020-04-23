After UH announced pay cuts, fears are mounting that more cuts could be on the way to relieve the financial strain on hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When University Hospitals announced 20 percent pay cuts and reduced hours for about 4,100 non-clinical workers on Wednesday, new questions were raised about the long-term financial issues facing hospitals.
Among the reasons cited in UH's statement was the $42 million being lost each day by Ohio hospitals.
“Ohio hospitals are experiencing a financial hardship as an impact with Coronavirus in Ohio,” said John Palmer, a spokesman for the Ohio Hospital Association.
He said a recent survey found that the 237 hospitals throughout Ohio are taking a combined $1.3 billion hit each month.
Those hospitals are spread throughout 14 health systems and employ more than 200,000 Ohioans.
“Our front line healthcare workers are doing heroic work to keep Ohioans healthy at the same time our hospitals are strained financially due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in a statement to 19 News. “Healthcare workers and hospitals should be focused on treating patients, not missing paychecks or cutting budgets.”
The office of Senator Rob Portman also weighed in.
“Senator Portman is saddened to hear that so many hard-working UH employees are facing a pay reduction and a decrease in hours,” said Portman’s Deputy Communications Director Emmalee Kalmbach. "He is concerned about the future of our health care and hospital systems during this pandemic, which is why he has consistently supported additional federal funds for health care providers including the $75 billion the Senate passed this week. "
Brown also pointed to legislative efforts in Washington.
“That’s why I pushed hard to make sure we included $100 billion in emergency money for our healthcare system, including our hospitals, in the stimulus package Congress passed several weeks ago, and secured another $75 billion in the interim package passed by the Senate this week,” he said. “Now the Administration needs to do its job and get this money distributed in a fair and transparent manner. I’ve also proposed a ‘heroes fund’ for essential front line workers, like those working in hospitals, to receive up to a $25,000 bonus. Thanking our healthcare and hospital workers isn’t enough, we have to do more to pay and protect them.”
In its announcement, UH said it was hoping to obtain federal funding, but acknowledged even that wouldn’t be enough to offset the financial losses incurred during the pandemic.
So what does that mean for health care workers throughout the state who fear their jobs or pay could be at risk?
“Hospitals are responding to that in different ways and they’re looking at some of their largest expenses, which are labor and workforce and looking at where they can make adjustments while still responding to the needs of Coronavirus and emergency services,” Palmer said.
“When you look at hospitals across the state, each of them are different and unique in a sense of their services, but also their financial position,” he added. “Not a lot of hospitals have a lot of cash on hand, or a rainy day fund so to speak. So a lot of them are going to be looking at the long term impact of how this will affect their operations and ability to provide health care and services.”
Cleveland Clinic said it does not currently have plans to reduce pay or hours.
