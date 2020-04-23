Akron councilwoman’s son in jail where staffers tested positive of COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 5 Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosly Samples is a politician, and she has some of the same problems the rest of us do.
“I do have a son who’s in U.S. Marshal’s custody...He is in a facility where three staffers have tested positive for COVID-19," she said. “None of the inmates in the facility have been tested.”
Her son’s meds are administers by a nurse, and she fears the risk of exposure.
For the last two weeks they keep giving him cough medicine. He said this is not a cold.
“I contacted his attorney. I called the governor’s office...and it wasn’t even specifically about my son. I said what are you guys doing to test the inmates in this facility because none has been tested?"
