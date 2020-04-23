Akron Marathon cancels summer races due to coronavirus pandemic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the City of Akron’s restriction of city-sponsored events of more than 250 people through Sept. 7 during the coronavirus pandemic, Akron Marathon announced that the first two races of the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, the National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile on June 27, and the Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k on Aug. 8, are canceled.
The FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay are still scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, according to the Akron Marathon.
Runners who have already registered for the June or August races will have the option to donate their registration fee or defer their entry to a future race.
Akron Marathon said the funds allocated for T-shirts and medals will be donated to the Akron Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund for Nonprofits, which supports other local nonprofits assisting those impacted most by the coronavirus crisis.
According to Akron Marathon, the minimum donation will be $20,000, with runners who choose to donate their race entry adding to the fund.
“When faced with the reality of canceling the National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile and the Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k, we were compelled to make a deeper impact,” states Anne Bitong, president and CEO of the Akron Marathon. “This community is always proving itself, time and time again, as one that stays together—even when apart, and we are proud to show our Blue Line support to those on the front lines.”
The announcement said the Akron Marathon and its medical team from Summa Health will continue to monitor CDC and government guidelines for mass gatherings, and make announcements on future races when the information becomes available.
“We are looking forward to coming together on the Blue Line, and we will do so only when we can provide a safe, well-organized race for our runners,” said Bitong.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.