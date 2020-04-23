15 Altercare Alliance nursing home residents die of COVID-19

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Altercare Integrated Health Services confirmed 15 residents from their Alliance nursing home have died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are sad beyond words that COVID-19 has touched our Altercare family in this way and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of our cherished residents,” Altercare said.
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregate-care facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
Ohio has setup a special dashboard online to help you track the cases in these facilities.
The Ohio Department of Health said the totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered or passed away prior the report.
