Bay High School sophomore honored with national courage award for overcoming health obstacles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay High School student is being recognized nationally for his courageous efforts.
Michael Beauchesne, of Bay Village, was named the 2020 Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award Winner recipient.
Beauchesne suffers from Mowat-Wilson syndrome, a genetic disorder with effects on the body that include seizures, disrupted sleep patterns, delayed development, intestinal issues, and other birth defects.
“When he comes to school he wants to be very social and communicate with others, but he is limited to roughly 150 words,” says Rick Manderine, intervention specialist at Bay High School.
The health obstacles didn’t prevent the student from achieving his goal
“As the year went on, he really embraced being the role of being part of the team, and the great thing is, the kids embraced him being part of the team,” said Beauchesne’s coach, Jared Shetzer.
Beauchesne made his debut against Elyria Catholic, giving him the experience of what it’s like to play in a real game.
“Michael works probably 100 times harder to do things that people take for granted,” Beauchesne’s mother, Jen, described.
The Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, in conjunction with Jersey Mike’s honors student basketball athletes across the country who consistently display courage in sports, school, and their community.
