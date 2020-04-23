Brook Park company sanitizes first responders’ masks for free

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Masters of Disasters sterilized the masks of police officers, firefighters and EMS workers at Burke Airport on Thursday.
“Basically we’re just trying to do our part to break the cycle as much as we can,” Bryan Glendenning, vice president of Masters of Disasters.
Masters of Disasters uses an FDA approved sterilizing spray to kill the germs on the masks.
“It goes into our truck, we spray it down, and we decontaminate the masks and make them safe again,” said Glendenning.
First responders are able to put the masks back on 30 minutes after they have been sprayed down.
Glendenning says cleaning first responders masks is just a small way for the company to say thank you.
“Giving back to the men and women who are working so hard to make safe streets for us... they’re working hard and we have no problem doing this and giving back,” Glendenning added.
