Cleveland Clinic doctor says we can loosen restrictions in Ohio, but we need to be careful

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Ohio we’ve been under a stay-at-home order for exactly a month, and all non-essential businesses have been closed.
We all miss life pre-pandemic, and with Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that things might start to re-open in May, we’re all feeling hopeful. Doctor Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at the Cleveland Clinic, agrees we can look at loosening restrictions around then.
“The new normal is gonna be keeping that six-foot distance,” explained Dr. Wyllie, “It’s estimated that we’ll see a vaccine maybe in the latter part of 2021 or in 2022, so until that time, we’re gonna have to protect each other. It may be masks become common as we’ve seen in the orient for many years.”
According to COVIDACTNOW.org, COVID-19 cases are roughly stable in Ohio.
The website projects that if restrictions are lifted Ohio will have nearly 60,000 hospitalizations by May 12.
If the restrictions stay in place, we’ll only have about 3,200 hospitalizations by the same date and we won’t run out of hospital beds.
COVIDACTNOW projections are based on the current general scientific consensus, but of course it is just a prediction and these numbers can change. Dr. Wyllie says the number of new COVID-19 patients at hospitals in Ohio has dropped from about 150 new admissions a week to 100.
“It really probably is an indicator that we can start to open up social isolation for a while,” said Dr. Wyllie. “We'll have to be careful when we do it."
In Cuyahoga County, cases are also stable. According to current projections if restrictions are lifted Cuyahoga County will see nearly 7,900 hospitalizations May 12, compared to 575 hospitalizations if they aren’t. So, could we run out of hospital beds if we start re-opening the state? Dr. Wyllie says that depends.
“It depends on how successful we are in continuing to damp down the number of cases and that depends on a couple of things,” said Dr. Wyllie. “One is we have to be able to test more robustly than we are now and I know the state is working on that. We certainly are at the Cleveland Clinic about increasing our capacity and the other thing is protecting those in vulnerable populations. I think we’re gonna have to watch it and be careful and be smart about it and if we start to slip then we’re gonna have to back off.”
Dr. Wyllie says they are working on increasing testing at the clinic. He thinks that and keeping up the social distancing even once some things re-open will be key to keeping this virus under control until we have a vaccine.
