Cleveland hospital convent opens doors to staff

“I was so scared to go home and get my kids exposed to the virus,” said Abuteer. "It was hard for me to decide if I want to stay here, but I think it’s very nice to have an option to stay here and decease the risk of exposure to my kids. I have 4- and 5-year-old and I always worry about them the most.” She said it has brought her some peace amidst “all the uncertainties and fear.”