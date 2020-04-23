Cleveland hospital convent opens doors to staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospital staff at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center have a place to stay on campus if they can’t or don’t want to go home between shifts.
The convent in the hospital has opened its doors to all staff.
Dr. Zain Alshanableh is staying in one of the convent dormitories, as she works on the front lines treating coronavirus patients.
She said, “a lot of us are scared to go home and carry any germs we have on us, specifically coronavirus itself. We all have our families whether it’s our parents our children. The same way we take care of patients we want to take care of our families.”
Dr. Hadeel Abuteer made the difficult decision to stay away from her family and two young sons. She stays in the convent every weeknight after she works, so she’s sure not to infect them.
“I was so scared to go home and get my kids exposed to the virus,” said Abuteer. "It was hard for me to decide if I want to stay here, but I think it’s very nice to have an option to stay here and decease the risk of exposure to my kids. I have 4- and 5-year-old and I always worry about them the most.” She said it has brought her some peace amidst “all the uncertainties and fear.”
At one time the convent was home to nearly 50 members of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine congregation.
Sister Jane Lab lives in the hospital convent full time.
After the hospital approached her about opening the convent to residents, “it looked like things were going to get worse, so opened it up so anyone could stay here. Not just doctors and nurses but any employee.”
Sister Jane sees the emotional toll it takes on patient families and caregivers.
She helps families who can’t be in the hospital say goodbye to dying loved ones. She lost her first COVID patient Wednesday and facetimed the family in their final moments.
“That’s hard its hard for families and staff to be in the position,” she said.
