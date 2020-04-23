Cleveland’s Terry Francona shares hilarious story from his time managing NBA legend Michael Jordan

“He got to about the top of the key with the ball in the crook of his arm and he pointed to the guy and said, ‘I’m going right there.’ And I remember thinking, ‘Uh-oh, this is not gonna be good.’ So I went over to set a pick and he looked at me and said, ‘Get outta here.’ So I went over back to where I was. He took one dribble, left the ground, and the next thing you know, the rim is bent. He slammed the ball through the chain net. He was standing over the guy who he knocked down. And he said, ‘Don’t ever talk to me in my house.’ And I said, ‘Game’s over!'"