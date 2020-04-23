Driver crashes through Painesville Township building

Driver crashes through Painesville Township building
(Source: Painesville Township fire)
By Julia Tullos | April 23, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 11:36 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed through a Painesville Township building Thursday morning.

Driver lost control of his vehicle and drove into a Painesville Township building.
Driver lost control of his vehicle and drove into a Painesville Township building. (Source: Painesville Twp fire)

This happened at Sines Inc. on North Ridge Road.

Sines Inc. is a wholesale fuel distributor.

According to Painesville Township firefighters, nobody inside the building was injured.

Driver crashed into Sines Inc. on North Ridge Road Thursday morning.
Driver crashed into Sines Inc. on North Ridge Road Thursday morning. (Source: Painesville Township fire)

Lake County Building Department inspectors are evaluating the structure.

A driver was not injured after crashing his vehicle through a Painesville Township building.
A driver was not injured after crashing his vehicle through a Painesville Township building. (Source: Painesville Township fire)

Lake County Sheriff deputies are handing the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.