Driver crashes through Painesville Township building

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed through a Painesville Township building Thursday morning.
This happened at Sines Inc. on North Ridge Road.
Sines Inc. is a wholesale fuel distributor.
According to Painesville Township firefighters, nobody inside the building was injured.
Lake County Building Department inspectors are evaluating the structure.
Lake County Sheriff deputies are handing the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.