Eastlake woman dies in house fire, man airlifted to MetroHealth hospital

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead after a fire broke out at an Eastlake home on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Oriole Drive around 5:20 p.m., and as crews arrived they observed heavy smoke billowing from the home.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was flown via LifeFlight to MetroHealth in unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the victims have not yet been identified.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.