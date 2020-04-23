FDA approves Cleveland company to make swabs for COVID-19 testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Cleveland-based company U.S. Cotton will be taking part in the further expansion of COVID-19 testing options with synthetic swabs that are similar to Q-tips that patients use to collect samples from the front of their nose.
According to the FDA, U.S. Cotton, the largest manufacturer of cotton swabs, developed a polyester-brand Q-tip type of swab that is fully synthetic to make it compatible with COVID-19 testing.
U.S. Cotton plans to produce the swabs in large quantities by harnessing their large-scale U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities to help meet the needs of coronavirus diagnostic testing, according to the FDA.
The announcement said the finding that spun synthetic swabs could be used for COVID-19 testing resulted from a clinical investigation by the FDA, UnitedHealth Group, the Gates Foundation, and Quantigen.
The FDA said the ability for patients to be able to easily self-collect at the front of the nose is notable because it limits exposure of healthcare providers, is more comfortable for patients, and the swab is more readily available.
“This action today demonstrates the ingenuity that results from the FDA working in partnership with the private sector. The Trump Administration has been working side-by-side with our industry partners to fight this pandemic, and today is a great example of that work. We appreciate work by UnitedHealth Group, Quantigen, and the Gates Foundation to perform and support the clinical studies necessary for this advancement. We also want to acknowledge U.S. Cotton’s efforts to manufacture a new type of swab for COVID-19 testing that can be produced at scale. We appreciate the work of these collaborators to consider how these test supplies could be broadly distributed to meet not only the testing needs of the United States but also global needs around the pandemic. All of these actions by these American organizations will help continue to expand our testing capability,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.
