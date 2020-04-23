FirstEnergy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $74 million.
On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.
The utility company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 58 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.
FirstEnergy shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.95, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.
