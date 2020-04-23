Gov. DeWine said he will unveil strategy for reopening Ohio businesses during April 27 briefing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he intends on sharing more details for his plan to start reopening Ohio during a scheduled press conference on Monday, April 27.
“We’re trying to get this right,” Gov. DeWine said while suggesting the final stages of the complex guidelines are still being worked out.
The guidelines for Ohio businesses to reopen will involve orders to ensure employees and customers remain safe and that social distancing can still be practiced.
“These are significant decisions that impact people’s lives both from the health point of view and an economic point of view," the Governor added.
Before publicly announcing details, Gov. DeWine said Ohio will need to ensure the statewide testing capacity is adequate and that the hospitalization number continues to decrease.
The Governor said on April 16 that he intends on setting May 1 as the date to begin lifting that state’s coronavirus-related restrictions.
