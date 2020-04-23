Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jim Jones, a former academic assistant to football coaching great Woody Hayes who went on to serve as Ohio State's athletic director has died in Florida at age 83. Jones started at Ohio State as a physical education instructor in 1965 and moved to the athletic department in 1967. He served as academic adviser, mainly to the football team. for four years and often was referred to by Hayes and the team’s “brain coach.” He then moved to athletic department administration and was athletic director from 1987 until his retirement in 1994. The university said Jones died Wednesday of natural causes.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Glavine and Ryan Klesko still have fond memories of the Atlanta Braves' only World Series title. They look forward to reliving them next week, when regional network Fox Sports Southeast will air the 1995 series in its entirety over six straight nights. Glavine won two games against the Cleveland Indians to claim the MVP award. In Game 6, he pitched one-hit ball over eight innings to lead the Braves to a 1-0 victory in the clincher. Klesko is remembered as the first player in baseball history to homer in three straight World Series road games.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State wide receiver Antwan Dixon has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Dixon missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons because of aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that causes a deficiency of all blood cell types. He received a bone marrow transplant from his father and recovered for the 2018 season, when he led the Golden Flashes with 52 receptions. Last season, Dixon finished with 34 catches for 333 yards.