List: COVID-19 cases inside Ohio’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country have seen a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The State of Ohio has re-published their dashbord showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
There are some significant clusters of residents and staff cases in Northeast Ohio facilities, including:
Ashtabula County
- Saybrook Landing with 20 resident and 6 staff cases
Cuyahoga County
- Westpark Neurology and Rehab Center with 45 resident and 12 staff cases
Geauga County
- Ohman Family Living at Briar in Geauga County with 44 resident and 14 staff cases,
Lorain
- Main Street Center Care Center with 29 cases resident and 10 staff cases
- O’Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville with 66 resident and 20 staff cases
Stark County
- Meadow Wind Health Care Center with 30 resident and 15 staff cases
- Ohio Living Rockynol with 24 resident and 14 staff cases
However, the Ohio Department of Health said, “residents and family members should understand that the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is no way an indicator of a facility that isn’t following proper procedures. Families should always feel free to ask questions of the facility where their loved one resides, and if not satisfied, contact their local ombudsman.”
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregate-care facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
Ohio has setup a special dashboard online to help you track the cases in these facilities.
The Ohio Department of Health said the totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered or passed away prior the report.
The dashboard shows the number of cases among staff, patients or residents.
Find the complete list here and it will be updated by the state each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
