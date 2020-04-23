An Akron METRO RTA bus operator tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23, 2020.

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A METRO RTA bus operator who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23, was last at work on April 22, 2020.
In the two weeks prior to testing positive, the bus operator drove the following routes during the following times, Monday through Friday (IB = inbound to the Transit Center; OB = outbound from the Transit Center):
- Rt. #1: IB 10:30 a.m.; OB 1 p.m.; IB 2 p.m.; OB 4:25 p.m.; IB 5:32 p.m.
- Rt. #2: OB 11:20 a.m.; IB 12:21 p.m.; OB 2:50 p.m.; IB 3:49 p.m.
METRO RTA is encouraging any passengers who rode the routes listed above to monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact their doctor if any symptoms develop, and self-quarantine for two weeks to avoid possible exposure to others.
The quarantined bus operator was diagnosed on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
METRO employees have been notified and the buses driven by the individual have been thoroughly scrubbed and sanitized.
“Safety is our highest priority,” said Executive Director Dawn Distler. “We have gone to great lengths to protect our hardworking team members and the residents of Summit County as best we can. We do not know when, where, or how the bus operator contracted the virus, but we do know we will continue doing everything in our power to prevent its spread.
The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority said they have taken the following steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus:
- METRO reported they have switched to stronger cleaning solvents.
- Team members have been visiting the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center throughout the day to clean and disinfect bus interiors; performed extra scrubs on buses.
- METRO has encouraged the public to follow CDC guidelines for illness prevention, including washing hands often and wearing face coverings.
- Metro said they have provided PPE for their employees such as face masks, gloves, and face shields.
- Metro said in a statement they offer employee temperature checks at its Kenmore Blvd. offices.
- Halted collection of fares. Fares were suspended March 17, and will remain suspended until further notice.
- Increased frequency of cleaning at its facilities.
"Our team member is in our thoughts. We also continue to think of each and every one of our METRO family as heroes, who continue selflessly serving the public during this unprecedented and challenging chapter in our history.”
