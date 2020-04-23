2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns select OL Jedrick Wills with 10th overall first round pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the team has selected Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills 10th overall in the first round.
Get real-time analysis now from Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab:
LSU QB phenom and Ohio native, Joe Burrow, was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Washington Redskins chose DE Chase Young with the second overall pick, and the Detroit Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall.
Cleveland Browns round-by-round picks:
- Round 1: 10th pick - Alabama Offensive Lineman Jedrick Wills
- Round 2: 41st pick
- Round 3: 74th and 97th picks
- Round 4: 115th pick
- Round 6: 187th pick
- Round 7: 244th pick
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.