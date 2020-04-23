Northeast Ohio Weather: Afternoon rain developing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looks like we will be dry this morning with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be milder. Our next system is an area of low pressure now over the Missouri-Arkansas border. This system will track south and east of our area by tomorrow morning. Rain develops this afternoon. The rain doesn’t appear to be too heavy. Most will see around a tenth of an inch this afternoon with an additional tenth of an inch tonight. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s along the lakeshore counties to lower 60s farther inland. The wind will be relatively light.