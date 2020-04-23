Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain moves in this afternoon, more rain on the way this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a dry start to the day, rain will move in by mid to late afternoon.
Until then, I encourage you to get out and take advantage of this dry morning.
Temperature-wise, we should warm to near 60 degrees today.
Here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School; a look at Doppler Radar:
Once rain moves in this afternoon, it’ll linger through the evening.
We will dry out after midnight.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by morning.
Friday will bring us a nice (albeit cool) break in the rain.
The forecast for this last day of the work week will provide us a welcome opportunity to get outside and get some fresh air.
Notice that I did not include Sunday in the “best times to get outside” graphic.
Once it starts raining Saturday afternoon, we won’t see many breaks in the rain until Sunday evening.
