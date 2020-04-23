Ohio lawmaker joins others to introduce bill to keep workers safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined 19 other Democrats, and introduced legislation to protect U.S. workers from COVID-19 in response to reports of unsafe workplaces leading to preventable illnesses and deaths.
“Workers are risking their lives during this public health emergency to keep our citizens safe and they need proper protection from the virus at work,” said Brown. “We need a real plan to reopen the economy safely with enforceable safety standards that will enable employers to adequately protect both workers and customers.”
The COVID-19 Every Worker Protection Act would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue an Emergency Temporary Standard that establishes a legal obligation for all workplaces to implement comprehensive plans to keep workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation expands on a previous proposal, the COVID-19 Workers First Protection Act (S. 3584), by requiring OSHA to issue a standard covering all U.S. workers, including workers in health care facilities, warehouses, grocery stories, and food processing plants.
Brown posted a statement on his web page outlining what he believes should be done.
